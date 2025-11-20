Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.89. Approximately 922,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,233,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 5.44.

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.42 million for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 30.76% and a negative net margin of 69.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.0339165 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Bitfarms

In other Bitfarms news, insider Marc-Andrï¿½ Ammann sold 70,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$364,000.00. Also, insider Marieve Rodrigue sold 45,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$215,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 342,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,075 over the last 90 days. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

