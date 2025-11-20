390 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $596.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

