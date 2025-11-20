Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 and last traded at GBX 0.12. 39,205,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 84,746,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13.

Alien Metals Trading Down 1.7%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Limited is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: UFO). The Company’s focus is on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from it 90% Hancock iron ore project in the central Pilbara region of Western Australia.

