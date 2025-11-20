Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $120.04 Million Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,141,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,041,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.18% of Roblox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 232.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Arete Research set a $116.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 66,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $6,992,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $251,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 387,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,513,044.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 297,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,932,463 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.