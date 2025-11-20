Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Shares Down 12.2% – Time to Sell?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.77. 1,278,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 679,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.57.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.
Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.
