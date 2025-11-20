TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.