Stonebrook Private Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1%

COF stock opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.35. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.