Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.600-1070.000 EPS.

Valvoline Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Stephens raised their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 90.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

