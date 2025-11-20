Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,738.72. This trade represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $421.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

