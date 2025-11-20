Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $197,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,802,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $618.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $674.31 and its 200 day moving average is $684.58. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $443.21 and a one year high of $785.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.