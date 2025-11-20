Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,446,545 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 605,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $4,542,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,904. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $7,873,176. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.