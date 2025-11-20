Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 336,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $93,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,695,660. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

