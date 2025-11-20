Contrasting Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) & Its Rivals

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Colony Bankcorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 24.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colony Bankcorp Competitors 467 2419 2162 116 2.37

Profitability

As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 15.07% 10.67% 0.98% Colony Bankcorp Competitors 16.58% 9.98% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $126.05 million $23.87 million 10.27 Colony Bankcorp Competitors $598.42 million $154.64 million 13.87

Colony Bankcorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp competitors beat Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 20, 2022, it operated 39 locations throughout Georgia. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

