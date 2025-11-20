Reviewing Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) & Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elementis and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Elementis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perimeter Solutions 0 1 2 1 3.00

Perimeter Solutions has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Elementis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Elementis and Perimeter Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis $738.30 million 1.62 -$47.80 million N/A N/A Perimeter Solutions $560.97 million 6.98 -$5.91 million $0.42 63.00

Perimeter Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elementis.

Risk and Volatility

Elementis has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elementis and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A Perimeter Solutions 12.26% 17.33% 8.12%

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats Elementis on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirants (AP) deodorants for personal care manufacturers. The company offers personal care products for antiperspirants, color cosmetics, and skin care applications; and performance specialties products for architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction additives, and talc applications. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.