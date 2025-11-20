Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $748.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

