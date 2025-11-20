Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $138.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.