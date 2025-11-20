HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. PFG Advisors raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 4,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

