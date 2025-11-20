Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 701,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $37.18 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

