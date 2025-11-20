GDS Wealth Management Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $97.06 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

