GDS Wealth Management Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,997,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,090,000 after buying an additional 490,726 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4%

UNH opened at $309.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $622.83. The company has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

