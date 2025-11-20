Halliburton Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

