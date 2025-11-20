GDS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,157 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,521 shares of company stock worth $1,770,602 over the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.26%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

