Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

LMBS stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

