Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) Posts Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 2,484.16% and a negative return on equity of 85.38%.

Lottery.com Price Performance

NASDAQ SEGG opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.24. Lottery.com has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SEGG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lottery.com in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lottery.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.