ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. ZKH Group had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

ZKH Group Price Performance

Shares of ZKH Group stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.44. ZKH Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZKH Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZKH. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ZKH Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZKH

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.