Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Issues Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.36%.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.81. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diana Shipping stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Diana Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

