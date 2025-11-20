GDS Wealth Management Boosts Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FAST stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

