GDS Wealth Management Takes $7.42 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $289,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,468,000 after purchasing an additional 647,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after buying an additional 312,757 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,103,000 after buying an additional 306,198 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $306.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

