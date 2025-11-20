Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The stock has a market cap of $542.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.