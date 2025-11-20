GDS Wealth Management Sells 2,390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

