Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Sealed Air Q1 Earnings

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

