Haven Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Haven Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 11.0% of Haven Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Haven Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,335,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 273,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 39.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,694,000 after purchasing an additional 755,518 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 50.7% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.4%

CNI stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.