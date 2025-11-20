NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Has $7.68 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 2.1% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,467,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 183,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.07 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.