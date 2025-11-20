Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock $BLK

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in BlackRock by 17.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,014.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,077.17. The company has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

