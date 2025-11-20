4,832 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

