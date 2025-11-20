Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

