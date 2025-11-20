Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

