Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.65. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $305.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.