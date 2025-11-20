Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 543,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,836,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $184.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

