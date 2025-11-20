Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,068,000 after acquiring an additional 533,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,689,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,501,000 after purchasing an additional 176,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,858,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $92.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.