Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 5.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $36,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.7% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

