Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $619.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $615.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

