iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Wernau Asset Management Inc.

Wernau Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $492,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

