Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.580-2.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $706.9 billion-$708.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.5 billion.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $100.55 on Thursday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.