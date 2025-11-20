WFM ASIA BVI Ltd Has $39.98 Million Stock Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

WFM ASIA BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,600 shares during the period. Atour Lifestyle accounts for about 4.3% of WFM ASIA BVI Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd owned about 0.89% of Atour Lifestyle worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATAT. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $42.34.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

