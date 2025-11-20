Weaver Consulting Group Makes New $203,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February $KFEB

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:KFEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.81% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFEB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February by 44.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.0%

BATS KFEB opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (KFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

