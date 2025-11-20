Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) CEO John Ciulla Sells 8,000 Shares

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) CEO John Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Webster Financial Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.The business had revenue of $756.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
