Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) CEO John Ciulla Sells 8,000 Shares

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) CEO John Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Webster Financial Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.The business had revenue of $756.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.