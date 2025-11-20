Weaver Consulting Group Buys Shares of 8,200 BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF $PCMM

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.31% of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCMM stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $52.73.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.