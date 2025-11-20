indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 75,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,440.44. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Ichiro Aoki sold 25,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Ichiro Aoki sold 250,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $980,000.00.
- On Friday, November 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $293,250.00.
- On Monday, September 8th, Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $37,460.94.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Ichiro Aoki sold 4,770 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $20,272.50.
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
