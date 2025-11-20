Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Eben Tessari Sells 12,470 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $514,262.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at $936,725.36. This represents a 35.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eben Tessari sold 12,368 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $465,902.56.

On Monday, September 29th, Eben Tessari sold 42,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,609,860.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Eben Tessari sold 16,400 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $597,944.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Eben Tessari sold 85,271 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $3,028,825.92.

On Friday, September 5th, Eben Tessari sold 13,389 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $477,451.74.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Eben Tessari sold 15,091 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $535,730.50.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

